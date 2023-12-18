Lumen names industry AI expert as Chief Product Officer

Satish Lakshmanan brings extensive cloud and networking expertise to lead Lumen's transformation and growth in 2024

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Dr. Satish Lakshmanan as its new Chief Product Officer. Dr. Lakshmanan will lead Lumen's corporate strategy and product portfolio, continuing to innovate network and advanced services to help customers thrive in today's digital economy. He will report to Lumen CEO Kate Johnson.

"We are thrilled to welcome Satish to Lumen," said Johnson. "He is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the evolving network needs and challenges of enterprise customers in the digital era. Satish has a wealth of experience in building and scaling world-class products and services, leveraging Gen AI to accelerate digital transformations. His experience, knowledge, and leadership style are a perfect match for Lumen as we disrupt the telecom industry by delighting customers with effortless digital experiences."

Dr. Lakshmanan comes to Lumen from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was the global leader for Artificial Intelligence Services. At AWS, he generated and delivered new revenue streams across major industries and segments improving existing revenue channels and setting global revenue targets aligned with goals and objectives. He also held various product leadership roles at NetApp, Western Digital, QLogic, and Texas Instruments and has a doctorate in chemical engineering.

"It is a privilege and pleasure to join Lumen, a company at the forefront of delivering innovative and customer-focused solutions that will disrupt the industry," said Dr. Lakshmanan. "Lumen has a unique and differentiated network infrastructure, a strong and diverse customer base, and a talented and passionate team. I look forward to working with them to create and deliver products and services that will help our customers achieve their goals and unlock new possibilities."

About Lumen Technologies:

