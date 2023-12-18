UniFirst boosts primary sponsorship for 2024 NASCAR season

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, announced its primary race sponsorship schedule for the highly anticipated 2024 NASCAR season. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, will appear in five races, a notable increase from three last year.

In addition to the five-races, UniFirst also revealed its paint scheme for the upcoming season, featuring the company's distinctive signature green color and logo designs accompanied by racing-inspired black and white accents on the car's exterior. Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also sport fire suits that complement the UniFirst car design and feature the company's colors and logo.

"We are thrilled about this upcoming season as it marks our expanded partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, Chase, and the entire No. 9 team," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy looks great on the racetrack with its iconic green paint scheme that embodies our brand. We're excited to offer fans more opportunities to see Chase deliver wins behind the wheel of this dynamic car."

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will debut at Richmond Raceway on March 31, followed by Martinsville Speedway on April 7, Darlington Raceway on May 12, Kansas Speedway on September 29 and Charlotte ROVAL on October 13. UniFirst will also serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 9 car for all other races throughout the 2024 campaign.

"I'm excited to get back behind the wheel of the UniFirst Chevy next year and race for more wins," said Elliott, who was recently honored as NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for the sixth consecutive year. "It's been great seeing the partnership with UniFirst continue to grow over time. We've had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I'm looking forward to many more."

The 2024 NASCAR season marks the eighth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the fifth year that the company will serve as a sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (301) and laps led (more than 79,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram and X.

