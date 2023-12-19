HALO Hydration Announces Exclusive Partnership with World Pickleball Tour to Revolutionize On-Court Hydration

Innovative Collaboration Unveils The World's First Hydrating Latte™ and Premium Hydration Powders at 35 WPT Events Nationwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Hydration ("HALO"), a trailblazer in cutting-edge electrolyte hydration products, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with the World Pickleball Tour ("WPT"), the largest amateur pickleball series globally.

This strategic collaboration positions HALO as the official and exclusive hydration and electrolytes partner for WPT, showcasing its revolutionary electrolyte hydration products at dozens of major pickleball events nationwide. HALO's presence will feature on-site sampling, giveaways, activations, and branded experiences, offering attendees a taste of its groundbreaking product, The World's First Hydrating Latte™—an instant latte fortified with essential electrolytes. The first coffee-based latte product that actually hydrates for sport and other activities.

Combatting dehydration, affecting up to 75% of the population with symptoms like nausea, fatigue, and dizziness, HALO's premium hydration powders provide a low-sugar, optimally formulated blend of electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins for superior hydration and immunity support. WPT, dedicated to advancing the sport of pickleball, ensures a player-first mentality and enriching experiences for its community.

"Our mission has always been to inspire how the world hydrates," said HALO Hydration Founder & CEO, Anshuman Vohra. "Partnering with The World Pickleball Tour is perfect timing for us as we pursue our national retail rollout. We look forward to showcasing our hydration powders to an A+ audience in the world's fastest-growing sport."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with HALO as the Official and Exclusive Hydration and electrolytes Partner of The World Pickleball Tour. We've built a really unique partnership that we are confident will benefit both HALO and the broader pickleball community," said Corey Poches, head of partnerships for the WPT.

About HALO Hydration: HALO Hydration is the creator of next-generation, best-tasting electrolyte products designed to elevate the way individuals hydrate. Committed to offering premium, best-for-you hydration options, HALO Hydration caters to those seeking optimal performance and well-being without sacrificing taste. To find a store location or for more information, please visit www.HALOhydration.com.

About the World Pickleball Tour: The World Pickleball Tour (WPT) is pickleball for the players. The WPT is the world's largest amateur pickleball series, creating player-focused experiences and tour events designed to ignite and nourish the love of pickleball. Events held across the country bring players together to test their skills. The WPT also offers camps, clinics, luxury sports tourism opportunities, and charity activations, all designed to maximize the user experience and build player communities.

