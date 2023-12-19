Lance Kawaguchi Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell, Representing 23 Cancer Charities Before Departing on SouthPoleTrek4Cancer

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Kawaguchi, a leading advocate for cancer research and visionary creator of the SouthPoleTrek4Cancer, rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell for the second time in just two years. The event took place yesterday at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square, marking another milestone in his effort to support cancer charities worldwide. It comes one week before he arrives in Antarctica and commences his journey to the South Pole in order to raise a flag for cancer research.

Lance Kawaguchi, CEO of the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, rings the Nasdaq closing bell alongside his son, and several members of the 23 charitable organizations from around the globe all a part of the South Pole Trek 4 Cancer. (PRNewswire)

Kawaguchi, a leader in the non-profit sector after a successful 25-year career in global finance and banking, is preparing to embark on a remarkable journey this Christmas to the South Pole to raise critical funds for cancer research on behalf of multiple charities from around the globe. After enduring the heart-wrenching loss of his mother to cancer in 2016, Lance committed himself to work on behalf of others and left a highly successful global investment banking career to lead a brain cancer non-profit organization in Sydney, Australia.

The Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony represents a momentous occasion for the SouthPoleTrek4Cancer, as it symbolizes recognition of the 23 benefiting charities' relentless commitment to raising cancer awareness and funding vital research initiatives. By ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell, Kawaguchi hopes to bring more attention to the urgent need for collaboration and continued support in the battle against cancer.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell once again," said Kawaguchi. "This honor highlights the tireless efforts of multiple organizations across six different countries and the work that should be done collectively in the fight against cancer."

About the SouthPoleTrek4Cancer:

Embark on an extraordinary journey with Lance Kawaguchi this December as he makes his way to the South Pole in Antarctica to raise a flag for cancer. With the participation of 23 global charities from 6 countries worldwide, Lance is focused on breaking down silos and fostering global collaboration to help create a force multiplier effect to maximize our impact in the fight against cancer. Together, we strive to raise funds, create awareness, and effect lasting change in cancer research.

On Dec 18, 2023, Lance Kawaguchi and the charities in the #SouthPoleTrek4Cancer initiative participated in the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony (PRNewswire)

