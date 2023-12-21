IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to 2024 officially began in New York City's famed Times Square when the "2024" Numerals that will light up the sky when the renowned crystal Ball drops and the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve arrived early yesterday morning. The "2024" numerals were towed into Times Square by an all-new all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 three-row SUV after completing a coast-to-coast trip that started in Los Angeles in late November. For the fourth consecutive year, Kia America is the Official Sponsor of the New Year's Eve Countdown and was proud to once again chaperone the Numerals on the cross-country journey that brought the excitement and anticipation of New Year's Eve to people across the country.

Kia America Delivers 2024 New Year’s Numerals to Times Square (PRNewswire)

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America