MESCIUS inc. Introduces SpreadJS v17

PITTSBURGH, Pa,, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the SpreadJS v17 release. The highlights of SpreadJS v17 include a new GanttSheet and ReportSheet add-on, chart and workbook enhancements, and more. These features expand developers' capabilities within their JavaScript applications when building high-performance enterprise spreadsheets. SpreadJS v17 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers on the MESCIUS website.

SpreadJS' final release of 2023 includes two new optional add-ons, GanttSheet and ReportSheet, and much more.

SpreadJS v17 introduces a new optional GanttSheet add-on. This fast, data-bound DataTable view with Gantt Chart behavior allows for creating Work Breakdown Structures and Production Schedules. It provides a clear visual representation of project tasks, timelines, and dependencies, making planning and managing projects easier. SpreadJS' new GanttSheet add-on tracks the progress of each job and the overall project by marking completed tasks and comparing them with the planned timeline. Read the release announcement to learn how to start with the GanttSheet add-on.

In SpreadJS v17, the team has added another optional add-on: ReportSheet. This new sheet type for SpreadJS provides support for creating and managing reports. These reports include marketing strategies, travel reports, sales track reports, and employee reports. Usually, these reports can take significant time and effort to compile, but ReportSheet makes the process flexible and straightforward. Visit the website to get started with SpreadJS' new ReportSheet optional add-on.

Part of the SpreadJS v17 release includes several chart enhancements. The team has added a Waterfall chart, which shows a running total as added or subtracted values. In addition to the Waterfall chart, line charts in SpreadJS now support formatting with smooth lines. JavaScript developers will also find that SpreadJS supports inserting charts using multi-selections, like Microsoft Excel. In addition to selecting a continuous data area, users can now press the Ctrl key to select multiple, non-contiguous regions to create a chart. Explore other updates to SpreadJS's charts and workbooks in v17.

"SpreadJS v17 introduces two new optional add-on components: GanttSheet and ReportSheet," said Product Manager Kevin Ashley. "These two add-ons give you the power to add Gantt Charts easily and quickly or create custom reports. Use new features like waterfall charts, sheet tab styles, and lollipop variance sparklines to convey data and increase readability more effectively."

