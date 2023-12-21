Unisys Wins Coveted "The Drum Award" in the B2B Rebrand or Relaunch Category

Unisys stands out among eight other global brand finalists, including tech giants

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) took home the top prize at The Drum Awards Festival in the B2B: Rebrand or Relaunch category, where the company was recognized for its multidimensional creative strategy that redefined the 150-year-old brand for the first time in more than 35 years. The Drum Awards is one of the largest and most prestigious annual competitions for the global marketing community.

Unisys has always championed innovation and creativity throughout its history, engendering loyalty by creating long-term value for its clients. The company's market research showed strong equity in the Unisys name, and the new brand rekindles an undaunted spirit of reinvention and reliability. Today, the brand goes beyond a recognizable name; it is an extension of the company's business strategy.

The brand transformation at the end of 2022 was spearheaded by Chief Marketing Officer Teresa Poggenpohl. "Unisys has an enduring reputation for consistently delivering results, and our new brand positioning, 'Experience Breakthroughs,' is an invitation to our clients and our people to unlock the potential that they couldn't reach before," said Poggenpohl. "A breakthrough can be something operational, like a more efficient process – or something cutting edge, like a quantum computing solution. Rather than experiencing a single breakthrough, we are offering our clients an ongoing series of positive changes to help them transform their businesses. After all, progress is never done."

Poggenpohl secured the C-suite's buy-in and engagement. Unisys agency partners credited the chemistry, trust and the Unisys leadership team's ambition and willingness to be bold as critical factors in creating the award-winning work.

The transformation from a traditional mission-vision-values brand model to a purpose-driven strategy was informed by interviews with clients, prospects, associates and industry analysts. Their feedback laid the foundation for a bold plan to reposition the company as an industry-leading innovation partner with a powerful visual identity system, brand platform and an accompanying cultural transformation for Unisys people.

Key to securing the win was showcasing how the rebrand translated into tangible business results. Within 18 months, the brand saw strong results across the buyer journey. Proof points include a 78% leap in website visitors, who are staying on-site 61% longer than before, converting to leads and significant pipeline generation. Google searches for "Unisys" after launch increased by an impressive 55%, and the company's LinkedIn audience grew by 26%, a clear indication of growing awareness and influence.

Poggenpohl's captivating vision and steady guidance of the brand relaunch earned her recognition as a top-four finalist for the Drum's B2B: Leader of the Year , which included nominees from leading global enterprises in the technology space.

