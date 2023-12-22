BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, the 13th Hong Kong International Financial Forum & the Golden Bauhinia Awards Ceremony 2023 kicked off under the theme "Take on a New Look and Write a New Chapter" in Hong Kong. The event was jointly hosted by Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, the Listed Companies Association of Beijing, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute.

At the forum, the organizer awarded the economist of the year, CEO of outstanding listed companies, companies and institutions for their excellent performance in business management, service level, market development and social responsibility. NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS) won the "Best Listed Company at ESG Information Disclosure".

As the winner of "Best Listed Company at ESG Information Disclosure", NaaS not only integrates ESG into corporate development philosophy for daily operation, but also takes the lead in jointly publishing industry reports with authoritative organizations and enterprises to share the latest research results of China in the field of carbon inclusion with the world.

As a global new energy asset operator, NaaS provides one-stop services for all enterprises along the industrial chains, including charging station siting consultation, EPC engineering, operation & maintenance, power storage, PV and autonomous charging robot. With green sources, stations and uses, the company enables green and low-carbon operation in all sectors of charging services. In the first half of 2023, NaaS reduced 1.463 million tons of carbon emissions. In the meantime, NaaS has developed and promoted an inclusive carbon innovation mechanism. By teaming up with strategic partner Kuaidian, the company motivates users to engage in cutting carbon emissions by awarding carbon credits. By the end of 2022, the service has garnered more than 463,000 EV users.

The practice of sustainable development by NaaS has been recognized by international organizations. In August 2023, NaaS became China's first new energy charging service provider joining "Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)" with an ambitious targets. In October, NaaS joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which is another great achievement in ESG.

At COP28, NaaS published 2023 Whitepaper on China's Carbon Inclusion Development that is collectively drafted by 10 organizations, including NaaS, China Carbon Neutrality Forum, Chengdu "Tan Hui Tian Fu" Green Public Welfare Platform, Wuhan "Wutanjianghu" Platform, SGS, Alibaba Cloud and Zeekr. This is the first whitepaper on carbon inclusion in China and even the world, focusing on industrial engagement and user behavior analysis. It gives full account of the background of China's carbon inclusion development, projects and use cases of emissions reductions through carbon inclusion, platform/mechanism analysis, user behavior analysis, transaction patterns and applications thereof. It also gives full account of the background of China's carbon inclusion development, projects and use cases of emissions reductions through carbon inclusion, platform/mechanism analysis, user behavior analysis, transaction patterns and applications thereof.

Furthermore, NaaS has devised corporate carbon emissions reduction targets and planned to achieve carbon neutrality in operation by 2028. In the future, NaaS will continue to upgrade its technology and innovate its model, empower green and low-carbon operation in all aspects of charging services, promote the innovative mechanism of carbon inclusion, continuously optimize ESG governance and information disclosure, and realize the vision of "Empower the World with Green Energy".

