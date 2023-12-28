Demron by RST - Advanced Protection Against Today's Nuclear Threats

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) proudly marks over two decades of innovation with Demron, a unique fabric designed to safeguard frontline personnel, including military, nuclear industry workers, emergency response teams, Hazmat Teams, firefighters, law enforcement, and medical workers.

Demron is a groundbreaking blend of advanced nano polymer technology and metallic properties, offering superior protection against gamma radiation, physical trauma, and heat. In today's world, where the threat of nuclear incidents has become increasingly prevalent, Demron's role is more critical than ever. Its ability to reduce gamma radiation exposure is vital in nuclear attack scenarios, providing essential protection for first responders and aiding in disaster management. Demron's technology is specifically engineered to address the complex challenges posed by nuclear threats, enabling users to operate safely in high-risk environments.

The Demron product range, including full-body suits, vest, blankets, and shields, is designed to meet the diverse needs of those facing nuclear hazards.

RST remains dedicated to evolving Demron technology, ensuring optimal protection in the face of growing nuclear risks.

