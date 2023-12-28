New Oriental to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on January 24, 2024. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 24, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 24, 2024, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialling-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, and unique personal PIN.

Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId34793ec6e7247f9a6b66a117f3a1b86. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental FY2024 Q2 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s) and personal PIN) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org .

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed via the webcast on-demand by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mh5engkb first. The replay will be available until January 24, 2025:

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of educational services and test preparation courses, private label products and livestreaming e-commerce and other services, and overseas study consulting services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common shares, are listed and traded on the NYSE. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Sisi Zhao Ms. Rita Fong

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. FTI Consulting

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568 Tel: +852 3768 4548

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com

