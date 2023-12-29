Silver, Gold, Antiques, Collectibles, Sports Cards, and More Open for Bidding on HiBid.com

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over half a million lots were sold last week through HiBid.com last week, generating over $23 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) for sellers. In events closing between December 18th and 24th, more than 2.4 million bids were placed in 1,252 timed and live auctions.
Current auctions on HiBid.com include large estate sales, coin auctions, real estate sales, sports collectible auctions, and many more. Prominent lots include a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan basketball trading card, a 1918 Boston Red Sox World Series pennant, collections of American silver eagle coins, metal tool chests, antique side boards/buffets, and a 2015 Ford Model F 53 class A motorhome.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
December 18th-24th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $23+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $49.9+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 570,557
Timed Auctions: 1,184
Live Auctions: 68
Bids Placed: 2.4+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 3+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
January 1st, 2024, Sports Cards Auction
Auction Type: Live
Dates: December 7th-January 1st
Seller: Saco River Auction
View Auction Catalog
Prosser Silver and Coins Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: December 12th-January 2nd
Seller: Littlejohn Auctions, Inc.
View Auction Catalog
The Estate of Randy Tomlin
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: November 22nd-January 4th
Seller: Miller Time Auction
View Auction Catalog
Antiques, Collectibles, Tools, and More
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 18th-January 4th
Seller: Herron Auction and Realty
View Auction Catalog
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
