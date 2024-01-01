FROM THE STRIP TO TIMES SQUARE, FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS WELCOMED 2024 WITH HISTORIC NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

Festivities included a nationally broadcasted sold-out performance by Post Malone, an iconic Times Square serenade by Paul Anka, a surprise performance by Janelle Monáe at the newly unveiled Poodle Room and a rooftop fireworks celebration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas ushered in 2024 in a spectacular way with its inaugural New Year's Eve festivities. From the Las Vegas Strip to New York City's Times Square – the newly debuted luxury resort and casino kicked off the New Year with bi-costal live performances by Post Malone and Paul Anka while unveiling the members-only club Poodle Room with a surprise performance by Janelle Monáe and an unforgettable rooftop fireworks show.

"From the Strip to Times Square and beyond, Fontainebleau is leading the world into a new year and the dawn of a new era for our iconic brand," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "We are so proud to bring people together in a collective celebration of style, luxury, endless possibilities, and 70 years of Fontainebleau."

Opening talent Jesse Jo Stark warmed up the crowd with her ethereal stage presence and haunting vocals before GRAMMY® Award-nominated and eight-time diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone made history as Fontainebleau Las Vegas' first New Year's Eve headliner. Taking the stage for his second consecutive sold-out night at BleauLive Theater, Post performed some of his greatest hits including "Congratulations," "Wow" and "I Like You (A Happier Song)." Post took a moment to acknowledge the crowd's energy and thank them for coming to the show. "Thank you all so much. It's New Year's Eve ladies and gentlemen and I just want to say I love you so much. There's so much love in this building tonight."

Post welcomed a super-fan to the stage, who strummed an acoustic version of "Stay" while he sang along as the crowd joined in. The 10-time Billboard Music Award-winner continued, inviting his dad alongside him to help lead fans inside BleauLive Theater in a countdown to the New Year, toasting to love, happiness and success in 2024.

For those who couldn't attend Post Malone's Fontainebleau Las Vegas debut, a glimpse of his BleauLive Theater performance aired on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" nationally, giving fans across the country the chance to ring in the New Year with Fontainebleau.

Simultaneously, in New York City, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Times Square donning bowtie-shaped glasses as legendary crooner and Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening headliner Paul Anka serenaded the crowd with a new rendition of his signature hit "My Way" and John Lennon's "Imagine," a New Year's Eve tradition. Following the iconic ball-drop, the ball itself was re-lit with Fontainebleau's iconic bowtie motif and rose back to up where it will sit atop One Times Square for the remainder of the year – a nod to the resort's 70-year history to be celebrated throughout 2024.

Back in Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas christened the resort's new, member's only club – Poodle Room – with a surprise performance by GRAMMY® Award-nominated Janelle Monáe. A modern representation of Fontainebleau's history and heritage, Poodle Room is a sanctuary for members to escape the norm and unlock Fontainebleau luxury like never before. Serving as the crown jewel of the resort, the panoramic penthouse that is Poodle Room offered an unparalleled view of the city's legendary New Year's fireworks in all their glory.

The festivities did not stop there – with live entertainment sprinkled throughout the resort's signature bars and restaurants, including Mother Wolf, Don's Prime, Komodo, and Papi Steak. Guests imbibed and dined to the music of Hermanos Gutiérrez, DJ Karma, Jennifer Keith, and more.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

