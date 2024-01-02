Ryan Armijo Appointed President of Amwins Underwriting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Ryan Armijo to lead Amwins Underwriting, replacing Bob Petrilli who is retiring after serving as president since August 2018. This thoughtfully planned transition has been in works for years and includes Petrilli staying on as a strategic advisor throughout 2024 to support and guide Armijo and team as they get situated.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins) (PRNewswire)

"When Bob joined us, he was the first president of the Underwriting division in our history," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer at Amwins. "While the division comprised many successful entrepreneurs and underwriting businesses, Bob was able to apply his style of servant leadership to help the division expand and flourish. This exciting transition will be seamless since Bob and Ryan have worked side by side for nearly six years. Together, they have helped grow the division to over $3.1 billion of underwritten premium in more than 115 programs making Amwins Underwriting one of the most respected MGA platforms in the industry."

"At Amwins, we always prepare for what's next, and I am immensely proud of the course we've charted for the Underwriting division," says Petrilli. "But we're truly just getting started, and Ryan is more than ready to take the helm and steer us into the future as we continue to fulfill our 150-year vision."

In his new role, Armijo will be responsible for overseeing the profitable growth of Amwins' underwriting programs, enhancing underwriting performance, growing underwriting premium and driving value for clients. Previously, he served as chief operating officer of Amwins Underwriting, supporting 20 operating companies while building technology platforms for the division's programs, creating new underwriting capacity and driving operational efficiencies across the division. Prior to joining the Underwriting division, Ryan was vice president at Amwins Access, where he built out proprietary products, led underwriting data initiatives and managed strategic carrier relationships.

"Ryan is an exceptional part of our team who has played an integral role in the growth and success of Amwins," Purviance added. "He brings a deep understanding of our underwriting businesses along with a thoughtful leadership style that genuinely embodies the Amwins culture. As we begin the new year welcoming Ryan to his exciting new post, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bob for his contributions to Amwins, wishing him the best in retirement and all his future adventures."

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins