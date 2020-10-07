AARP Wants Your Vote to Count!

Sponsored - America’s 50-plus voters are a major force in every election. AARP South Dakota wants to make sure the 50-plus population - whether they are working parents or grandparents, family caregivers, or seniors in nursing homes - can vote safely and make their voices heard.

Absentee voting is encouraged in South Dakota and any registered voter can request an absentee mail-in ballot or cast an absentee ballot in person at their county auditor’s office before Election Day to avoid crowded polling places.

How do I register to vote? You can register by mail or in person. Download the voter registration application from the secretary of state’s website and mail or hand deliver it to your county auditor’s office. You can also register in person at the auditor’s office, driver’s license station, city finance office and some other government offices during normal business hours. Your completed registration form must be received by your county auditor by Monday, Oct. 19 to vote in the November general election. Check if you’re already registered and update your registration information on the state’s online voter information portal. How can I get an absentee ballot? You can request an absentee ballot without having to cite a specific reason. Download and print an absentee ballot application and mail or hand deliver it to your county auditor’s office. The application must include a copy of an acceptable ID or be notarized. Absentee ballot requests must arrive at the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

Absentee ballots are mailed out starting Sept. 18. Completed absentee ballots must also include a copy of an acceptable ID or be notarized and must arrive at your county auditor by Nov. 3, before the polls close. You can also drop ballots off at the secure drop box designated for each county, typically at the county courthouse. Registered voters can vote absentee in-person at their county auditor’s office with an acceptable photo ID starting Friday, Sept. 18.

How do I know my absentee ballot is secure? The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Voter Information Portal lets you verify the date your county auditor received your absentee ballot application; the date the auditor mailed your ballot to you; and the date they received your completed ballot. When are the polls open? If you prefer to vote in person on Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday, November 3.

What form of identification do I need to vote? South Dakota requires government-issued identification, such as a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, a U.S. passport or a tribal photo ID. If you don’t have one of these IDs you can sign an affidavit pledging that you’re eligible to vote in the state.

Why should I vote?

The results of this year’s election will have long term impacts on our lives and communities. The decisions you make this year could not only benefit you, but many generations to come!