Free Local Support for SD Caregivers!

AARP SD and the 211 Helpline Center are teaming up to care for those who care for others.

Family caregivers face many challenges, but the newly created Caregiver Support Program is working to reach family caregivers where they are with the support they need.

Eligible family caregivers are encouraged to sign up for this free program, which will provide weekly phone or text support over the course of 6 months from trained, local 211 Helpline Center staff. Caregivers will have a confidential space to talk about the highs and lows of caregiving, while also receiving community resources and referrals to local services that can help reduce burnout and encourage self-care.

In order to be eligible for the program, caregivers must be South Dakota residents who care for an adult without pay.

This program is one of only six pilot locations across the country that has been selected to participate in this partnership between AARP and the United Way Worldwide. At the end of the year, the program will be evaluated for continuation and expansion into additional states.

Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more and enroll in this free service by calling 211 or click here.