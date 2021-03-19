Have a great project idea for your community?

Sponsored - https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota/

AARP has been working to promote the health and well-being of older Americans for more than sixty years and that includes helping to improve the places that we live, so we can all thrive no matter our age, ability or background.

We all want to live in places where…

there are transportation options;

housing is affordable and works for our needs as we age;

there is access to the outdoors; and

there are ways to stay connected with loved ones and neighbors.

This has proven to be even more important as we face the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In support of this mutual goal, AARP is now accepting applications for the 5th year of the Community Challenge grant program!

The AARP Community Challenge is a grant program that funds quick-action, innovate projects that will make communities more livable for people of all ages, with tangible improvements that jump-start long-term change. AARP will prioritize projects that deliver inclusive solutions and engage volunteers to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

Create vibrant public places

Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options

Support a range of housing options

Increase civic engagement

Support local recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

Ensure a focus on diversity and inclusion

Other innovative ideas for adding unique local needs

“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to South Dakota in 2021 and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” said Erik Gaikowski, AARP SD State Director. “We’ve seen impressive results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program in communities across South Dakota.”

AARP SD works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make South Dakota’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages. Some successful project of the past have included:

Sioux Falls Health Department (2018) – a grant to improve transportations options and accessibility of the Sioux Falls Bike Trail.

Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation (2019) – a grant to improve multigenerational access to a playground proposed for the Regenerative Community Development.

Fort Pierre Community Gardens (2019) – a grant to develop a community garden that will promote social interaction and healthy living for individuals throughout the community.

Day County Recycling & Conservation District (2020) - a grant to provide a community recycling trailer.

The application deadline for the 2021 grant cycle is April 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT. All projects must be completed by November 10, 2021.

To submit an application and learn more about the work being funded by the Community Challenge both here in South Dakota, as well as across the nation, visit aarp.org/CommunityChallenge. You can also view an interactive map of all of the Community Challenge projects and AARP SD’s livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.