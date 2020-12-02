Holiday Scammers: Always Naughty, Never Nice

Sponsored -

Beware of Holiday Scams

The holiday season is a time to take joy in buying special gifts for friends and family, but it’s also a time for vigilance to avoid becoming the victim of a scam. Unfortunately, scammers are lurking in our community and on the Internet. Some scams are unique to the holiday season, and many involve online shopping. Protect your personal information and wallet by keeping an eye out for:

Package Delivery Scams

Thieves send fake e-mails from delivery services about a package being held pending delivery. The e-mail directs you to click on a link that asks for your credit card or other personal information. Closely review the e-mail by checking the sender information, looking for misspellings, and hover over the link with your mouse to see if it is really taking you to the delivery service’s website. Also, request signatures for deliveries to stop thieves from stealing packages from doorsteps.

“Too-good-to-be-true” Online Deals

Online ads, e-mails, social media posts – even from people you “know” - offering impossibly good online deals could be scams. You might get nothing for your money or receive an inferior item, and your credit card number could be compromised during the transaction. A too-good-to-be-true deal should send up a red flag.

Public Wi-Fi Risks

Making purchases online while on public Wi-Fi is dangerous. Only shop on public Wi-Fi if you have a “Virtual Private Network” (VPN) on your device and it is turned on. When you do shop online, stick with credit cards. You are liable for only up to $50 of fraudulent use, but your financial loss with a stolen debit card could be much higher.

Gift Cards Scams

Thieves can hit store gift card racks, scan the numbers off the cards, then check online or call the toll-free number to see if someone has bought and activated the cards. As soon as a card is active, the scammers drain the funds. By the time your gift recipient tries to use the card, the money is long gone. Safely purchase gift cards directly from the store clerk or buy them online.

Charity Scams

Legitimate charities make a big push at year-end for last minute annual donations. Scammers know this, and make their own end-of-year push to line their own pockets. Check the charity before donating at charitynavigator.org or give.org, and make sure your donation is going to the charities that really are using your money for good.

Santa Claus Letter Scams

There are retailers who legitimately sell “letters from Santa” that are sent to your grandchildren or children. But, some are the work of identity thieves. Be wary of any Santa letter retailer asking for personal information about the child like birthday and place of birth or Social Security number.

For more on these and other holiday scams, contact The AARP Fraud Watch Network.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to report scams or get help from trained volunteers in the event someone falls victim to scammers’ tactics.

The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map and access to AARP’s hit podcast series, The Perfect Scam.