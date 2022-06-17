AARP Has Your Seat for Brulé at the Levitt

Summertime is here, and so is the FREE Levitt at the Falls concert series at Falls Park West.

Join AARP South Dakota on the Levitt Lawn on Friday, July 30, for Brulé – the award-winning, Lakota new-age rock group from Sioux Falls. The concert starts at 7 p.m., but the fun starts even earlier.

The first 200 registrants for this event will receive an AARP SD-branded chair that is yours to keep…and we’ll even bring it to the Levitt for you to pick up on your way in to the concert (we’ll also keep a waitlist, so any chairs not picked up will be available for those on the waitlist!).

The concert is free, accessible, family-friendly, and is conveniently located with plenty of available parking, food trucks, and restaurants nearby.

AARP SD is proud to support Levitt at the Falls and their mission of building community through music. The Levitt Lawn is a gathering place for people of all ages and backgrounds, so join AARP Sioux Falls for a summer night of live music and good company!

For more information and to register, go to aarp.cventevents.com/Levitt2022 or call 877-926-8300.