AARP Has Your Seat for Indigenous at the Levitt

AARP Has Your Seat for Indigenous at the Levitt

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota/.

Summertime is here, and so is the FREE Levitt at the Falls concert series.

Headlining the show is Indigenous – the acclaimed blues-rock band with South Dakota connections. This concert is part of the All My Relatives/ Mitakuye Owas’iƞ/Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ Festival the weekend of July 7-8 at Levitt at the Falls.

The first 200 registrants for this event will receive two tickets for a free beverage of your choice at the concert!

The concert is free, accessible, family-friendly, and is conveniently located with plenty of available parking, food trucks, and restaurants nearby. Indigenous takes the stage at 7:00, but the fun starts earlier!

AARP South Dakota is proud to support Levitt at the Falls, an outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West. The Levitt Lawn is a gathering place for people of all ages and backgrounds in the community. Join us for a summer night of live music and good company!

For more information and to register, visit our event registration website or call 877-926-8300.