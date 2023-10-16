AARP Salutes Veterans

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota/.

As a nonprofit organization with nearly 38 million members nationwide, AARP is especially proud to serve nearly six million United States veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

When you’re a veteran with more than 40,000 organizations trying to help you, it can be difficult to find the right information. That’s why AARP brings together valuable resources to meet the unique needs of veterans and their loved ones, including community programming, timely information, and access to discounts.

Our Veterans and Military Families initiative offers tools tailored to the military community for family caregiving, accessing earned military-service benefits, fighting fraud (with our Operation Protect Veterans program), and finding meaningful employment through AARP’s Veterans & Military Spouses Job Center. All this content and more is free and available at our website at AARP.org/Veterans.

We are proud to work with local organizations to honor veterans and those who are currently serving in the armed forces throughout the year. On November 11, there are two special events in Sioux Falls to salute our military.

Veterans Day Ceremony – Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 a.m.

This annual event from the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Military & Veterans Affairs Committee and local veterans’ organizations will be held at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. It is free and open to the public. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. The Alliance is located at 1600 W. Russell Street.

A Celebration of America’s Story – Saturday, November 11 at 5 p.m.

Hear uplifting and inspiring stories about America’s history as told by local keynote speaker, Jeff Gould. This evening event at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance also includes a musical performance by Danica Michaels. Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5:00. Music begins at 5:30, followed by the program. Tickets are available for the full evening with dinner or for just the program without the meal. Get ticket information here.