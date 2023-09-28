AARP SD On Tap: Local Advocacy and Local Brews

Sponsored - Approximately 45 million Americans are age 65 or older. By 2030, that number will reach 73 million Americans. At that point, fully one in five Americans will be older than 65. By 2034, the United States will — for the first time ever — be a country comprised of more older adults than of children.

AARP Livable Communities supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and rural areas to be great places for people of all ages. It is essential for communities to provide safe, walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life.

To help people learn more about walkability and why it’s important, AARP South Dakota is hosting an “On Tap” event at Remedy Brewing Company on Wednesday, October 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

AARP SD staff and volunteers will meet participants at Remedy Brewing Company and then head out into the neighborhood for a guided walk and conversation about elements that contribute to – and detract from – a safe, comfortable and enjoyable walk. Participants will learn about how factors like sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic speed, traffic lanes and more impact a community’s walkability. And they can learn about organizations like AARP SD that are advocating for safe, accessible transportation options for people of all ages.

A social hour will follow the walk audit. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Learn more and register here to save your spot: www.aarp.org/siouxfalls.