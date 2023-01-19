AARP South Dakota Has Your Ticket to Fun with the Sioux Falls Skyforce

Sponsored - Who is ready for a little Sioux Falls Skyforce basketball? Join us for AARP South Dakota Night on Friday, February 3 at the Sanford Pentagon. The gate opens at 6 p.m., and tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Photo Credit: Sioux Falls Skyforce

When it comes to your game plan for life over 50, AARP South Dakota is here to assist (basketball puns...see what we did there?). In addition to providing helpful programs and resources on everything from finances to fraud protection, we also like to bring people together for a little fun!

For just $16, you can get a ticket to the game and a voucher for a hot dog and water or soda by calling the Skyforce box office and using the promo code BASKETBALL23.

You do not need to be an AARP member to participate. Simply call the Skyforce at 605-332-0605 by February 1 to reserve your seat.

AARP South Dakota knows the score to make sure your health and happiness live as long as you do. Learn more at aarp.org/sd.

