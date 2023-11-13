AARP South Dakota is Kicking off the Holidays with the Hegg Brothers

Sponsored - Trees & tinsel, cocoa & candy canes…the holiday season is just around the corner, and AARP South Dakota wants to help put the Ho-Ho-Ho in your holidays!

Join us on Saturday, December 16, to get your toes tapping with the sounds of the Hegg Brothers Holiday Jam.

When you register using our code below, you’ll be invited to our special dessert reception before the concert.

How to Register:

Use the code JAM23 by phone (605-367-6000) or online at washingtonpavilion.org for a special ticket that includes a dessert reception at the Washington Pavilion at 6:30. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Washington Pavilion is located at 301 S. Main Avenue.

Here’s to Happy Holly-Days ahead!