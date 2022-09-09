Are You Ready for the November Election? What You Need to Know.

Sponsored - The November general election is just a month away. Voting is your most important right, so make sure you’re ready to vote!
On November 8, South Dakotans will go to the polls, choosing who they want to represent them in the U.S. House and Senate, in the South Dakota State Legislature, as Governor and more. Voters will also get the chance to make important decisions on ballot issues.
In order to participate in the general election, you must register to vote prior to October 24, 2022. Not sure if you’re registered? Check your registration status on the state’s Voter Information Portal, where you can get information such as:
- Voter registration information
- Polling place locations
- Sample ballots
- Absentee ballot application tracking
Key things to know for the November 8 election:
- Redistricting in South Dakota last year has redrawn certain boundaries of state House and Senate districts. These changes may affect which candidates appear on your ballot.
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use the state’s voter information portal to find a polling place near you.
- South Dakota doesn’t offer early in-person voting, but you can cast an absentee ballot by mail or at your county auditor’s office. In-person absentee voting begins September 23.
- All voters applying for an absentee ballot or voting at a polling place on Election Day need to show an approved photo ID, including a state-issued driver’s license, state-issued student ID, U.S. passport or tribal ID. If you do not have an approved photo ID, you may complete a personal identification affidavit and still vote a regular ballot. This affidavit may not be used as a substitute for the ID requirements for the absentee ballot application.
Make your voice heard and take part in this important process – vote on November 8.
