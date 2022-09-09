Are You Ready for the November Election? What You Need to Know.

By AARP South Dakota

Sponsored - The November general election is just a month away. Voting is your most important right, so make sure you’re ready to vote!

On November 8, South Dakotans will go to the polls, choosing who they want to represent them in the U.S. House and Senate, in the South Dakota State Legislature, as Governor and more. Voters will also get the chance to make important decisions on ballot issues.

In order to participate in the general election, you must register to vote prior to October 24, 2022. Not sure if you’re registered? Check your registration status on the state’s Voter Information Portal, where you can get information such as:

Voter registration information

Polling place locations

Sample ballots

Absentee ballot application tracking

Key things to know for the November 8 election:

Make your voice heard and take part in this important process – vote on November 8.

