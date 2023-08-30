Be a Fraud Fighter: FREE Shred Events Happening in September

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota.

Every two seconds, someone’s identity is stolen. Shredding confidential documents you no longer need is an excellent way to protect yourself, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help.

AARP South Dakota is holding FREE shredding events this month to help you dispose of sensitive documents with confidence.

Identity theft occurs when someone obtains someone else’s personal information, such as a Social Security number, home address, date of birth or bank account data, and uses it for fraud or other illicit purposes. While scammers use technology to hack bank accounts or send “phishing” emails, they also use old-school methods like getting personal information from documents, whether from the mail or even the garbage.

If you have old financial statements or other personal documents you no longer need to keep, shredding them first protects your personal information.

AARP South Dakota will hold FREE shred events in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City this month to help you dispose of those documents securely. Registration is not required but will allow for faster drive-thru service.

Please bring items in plastic bags, not cardboard boxes, for quick and secure shredding. Garbage services will not be available on-site.

Sioux Falls: Wednesday, September 20 from 1-4 p.m. Central Time Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1201 West Avenue | REGISTER

Aberdeen: Thursday, September 21 from 1-3 p.m. Central Time Ken’s SuperFair Foods, 2105 6th Avenue Southeast | REGISTER

Rapid City: Wednesday, September 27 from 1-3 p.m. Mountain Time Uptown Rapid (Rushmore Mall) Parking Lot, 2200 North Maple Avenue | REGISTER



You can also register for any of these events by calling 877-926-8300.

Unsure whether to keep or shred a document? Check out this article for helpful tips.

For more information on how to keep safe from identity theft fraud, and alerts regarding other types of scams, visit the Fraud Watch Network.