Come Volunteer With Us!

Sponsored - April is National Volunteer Month - a perfect time to say THANK YOU to the more than 200 dedicated volunteers who share their time and talents with AARP South Dakota and their communities.

“AARP South Dakota is grateful for all of our volunteers in communities across the state,” says Lindsey Holmquest, Associate State Director for Community Outreach. “The work we do is possible because of our passionate and talented volunteers. With their help, we advocate for issues that impact those age 50 and older, design and share educational offerings, and provide opportunities to serve, connect, and try new things.”

Volunteers with AARP South Dakota fill many roles, such as:

· Helping develop and implement AARP South Dakota’s strategic plan by serving on the volunteer Executive Council.

· Organizing and hosting educational and social events.

· Volunteering with programs such as AARP Driver Safety™ and AARP Tax-Aide

· Advocating on important topics with elected officials.

· Providing information to communities on issues such as fraud prevention, family caregiving or support for veterans and military families.

While April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month, AARP South Dakota is grateful to all of our dedicated volunteers throughout the year! If you are interested in learning more about volunteering with AARP South Dakota:

Email sdaarp@aarp.org

Call 1-866-542-8172

Fill out our online form