Confused About Social Security? Get the Information You Need at This Local Event!

In South Dakota, 40 percent of residents 65 and older rely on the program for at least half of their income, and 13 percent of those 65 and older live in families that rely on the program for at least 90 percent of their income. These dollars are necessary for families, who can then buy goods and services in their communities with their Social Security benefits. During the period of 2018-2020, Social Security lifted more than 34,000 South Dakotans 65 or older out of poverty.

It’s only natural to have questions about how Social Security works and how much money you’ve earned. When should I claim? When do I start collecting? How much will I get? Here are 10 things you need to know about your Social Security.

Join AARP at a free Social Security lunch and learn, which will focus on building an understanding of the implications of Social Security claiming decisions. You will discover what Social Security is, and you will also learn how to secure your benefits. Build confidence in making a decision that is right for you!

These events are free, but registration is required as seating is limited.

Monday, August 14 – Aberdeen

12:00-1:00 p.m. Central Time

Dakota Event Center, 720 Lamont Street South

Tuesday, August 15 – Sioux Falls

12:00-1:00 p.m. Central Time

Holiday Inn City Centre, 100 W. 8th Street

Thursday, August 17 – Rapid City

12:00-1:00 p.m. Mountain Time

The Park, 707 Mountain View Road

In addition, AARP’s Social Security Resource Center has great tools and information, including:

A benefits calculator to help you determine the amount of money you will receive at various ages.

Answers to common questions to help you understand your Social Security.

A place to take action and tell your elected officials how important Social Security is to you and your family.

You can find these resources at aarp.org/YouEarnedIt.