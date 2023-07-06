Confused about South Dakota’s Medicaid expansion? Click here to learn more.

Sponsored - With the arrival of July, as many as 52,000 South Dakotans many now be able to access health care coverage thanks to the implementation of Medicaid expansion, which was overwhelmingly passed by South Dakota voters last November. Many gaining coverage are entrepreneurs or full-time employees whose jobs offer no or unaffordable health insurance.

With expansion, we are keeping millions of our federal taxpayer dollars in the state, strengthening our economy, and helping keep rural hospitals open.

AARP South Dakota fought for Medicaid expansion because no one should have to choose between medical care and putting food on the table. Organizations like ours are working together to educate individuals and families who may be eligible for Medicaid expansion about the application and enrollment process.

Those interested in learning more about coverage options can visit www.GetCoveredSouthDakota.org to connect with a trained and certified navigator who can offer free support. Navigators are required to provide fair, impartial, and accurate information about health insurance options, including Medicaid. Enrollment usually takes less than an hour and recipients will have access to a comprehensive health insurance benefit package.

While thousands of South Dakotans will see immediate benefits as they gain health coverage, the investment will continue to be felt in our state for years to come in the form of a healthier workforce, reduced health disparities, and expanded access to federal health care funds.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about Medicaid expansion and eligibility, visit www.GetCoveredSouthDakota.org.