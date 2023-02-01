Enjoy the Music and Fun of My Fair Lady with AARP South Dakota

Sponsored - Whether your favorite tune is The Rain in Spain or I Could Have Danced All Night, AARP South Dakota has your ticket to one of the best-loved musicals of all time.

My Fair Lady won multiple Tony Awards for the 1956 Broadway production and the Academy Award for best picture for the 1964 film version. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady tells the story of cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and phonetics professor Henry Higgins.

Now, the production comes to life at the Washington Pavilion on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Use the code FAIR23 when you order your tickets online, in person at the Pavilion Box Office or by calling the box office at 605-367-6000. When you use that code, you will get $20 off the ticket price courtesy of AARP South Dakota. You do not need to be a member to take advantage of this offer for an evening of entertainment that you’re sure to enjoy.

