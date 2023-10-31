Fighting Fraud: Free Lunch Events in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota/

Did you know someone’s identity is stolen every two seconds?

Identity theft is one of the most common types of fraud out there, but bad actors can be after more than just your personal information. The good news is that you can outsmart the con artists.

AARP South Dakota is hosting two free lunch events in November, with a presentation from the AARP Fraud Watch Network. You’ll learn how to spot scammers’ latest tricks and get tips to help you improve your cyber security and protect your identity. Plus, find out what steps to take if you think you’ve experienced a scam. Sioux Falls* Monday, November 13, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Active Generations West, 2300 W. 46th Street

*Active Generations members and all veterans can attend free but must pre-register to get a ticket. Non-members can purchase tickets at Active Generations between November 6-10 at Active Generations West, 2300 W. 46th Street. Aberdeen Wednesday, November 15, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Dakota Event Center, 720 Lamont Street South REGISTER