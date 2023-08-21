Fun with AARP South Dakota: Game Night and Golf Sweepstakes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota.

Whether you enjoy a day out on the golf course or an evening with board games, AARP South Dakota has some September fun planned.

Golf Sweepstakes – Closes September 5

If you’re a golfer, there’s a TEE-rrific opportunity to be part of the 2023 Sanford International Pro-Am. AARP South Dakota is fielding a foursome for this championship event, and three lucky winners will get to play alongside state director, Erik Gaikowski, along with a PGA TOUR Champion. This sweepstakes is open to individuals age 18 and over, and you can register until 9 a.m. on September 5. The tournament date is September 13. Get the details here: https://bit.ly/Go4Green23

Intergenerational Game Night – September 8

If board games are more your style, gather your friends, kids or grandkids and join AARP South Dakota and Active Generations at their Generations of Gaming night on Friday, September 8, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This event takes place at the new east side location of Active Generations, 5500 East Active Gen Place (just south of Walmart on E. 10th Street).

AARP is proud to sponsor Ageless Innovation’s Reach Out and Play initiative, for an evening of play with classic board games—reimagined. Have fun through the power of play with Joy for All™ games like, The Game of Life Generations, Scrabble Classic, and Trivial Pursuit Generations. Bring your family and friends and create meaningful social connections together through the power of play.

These redesigned classic board games include new features such as easy-to-grasp game pieces, increased font size, and trivia that cater to players across generations.

You and up to two (2) guests will have the option to play one (1) of the Joy for All™ board games.

All participants, including guests, must be at least 12 years old. Participants under 18 must play the same game as the adult accompanying them.

Registration is FREE, but you must register to attend. Space is first come, first

With several tables of each game happening – plus free refreshments – it is sure to be fun for all ages! Register to save your spot at www.aarp.org/siouxfalls.