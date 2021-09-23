Get Help Deciding When to Claim Social Security

Sponsored - We tend to spend more time planning a vacation than we do planning for retirement. It’s not hard to understand why – we’re putting out a lot of money for a week or two of fun or relaxation, and we want to get the most out of it.

But wait. Isn’t planning for retirement the same? We’re putting a lot of money into supporting ourselves when we leave work, and we want to get the most out of it, right? One reason we avoid planning is because it seems so complicated. But if we take one step at a time, it’s not all that hard.

Let’s look at the decision on when to claim your Social Security benefits. All you need is a little information and AARP’s simple calculator. It might surprise you to find out how much delaying your benefit can grow your monthly check.

Some Background

Most Americans pay into the Social Security system over their working lives. You become eligible to collect retirement benefits generally after 10 years of full time work. Your benefits are based on your earnings during your lifetime and how many years you worked. And, your benefits adjust with inflation. You can begin to receive your full retirement benefit between the ages of 66 and 67, depending on when you were born.

Year of Birth Full Retirement Age 1943-1954 66 1955-1959 66 + 2 months each year until 1960 1960+ 67

You don’t have to wait until your full retirement age to claim your benefits. In fact, about 40% of retirees claim their benefits at 62, the earliest possible age. However, claiming early permanently reduces your benefits.

On the other hand, you can delay claiming your benefits to receive a larger monthly payment. Your benefits will grow up until age 70.

If you don’t have a pension or substantial personal savings by the time you start thinking about retirement, then delaying may be the right decision for you. Every year you delay (until age 70) grows your benefit by 8%. Think about this – if your full retirement age is 66, delaying for four years could increase your benefit by 32%.

Take Action!