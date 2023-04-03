Join the Herd – AARP Night with the Sioux Falls Stampede

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota/

Join AARP South Dakota to cheer for the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday, April 22, as they take on the Fargo Force.

(Sioux Falls Stampede)

Game time is 6:05 p.m., with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

We have your opportunity to purchase tickets at $10 off the regular price. Simply use this link to order tickets online, call the Stampede office at (605) 275-4625 or visit the office at 1111 N. Lake Avenue and mention AARP South Dakota.

Gray Level $10 (normally $20)

Blue Level: $15 (normally $25)

Gold Level: $20 (normally $28)

You do not need to be an AARP member to participate in this ticket offer.

Life brings lots of important decisions after 50, from health and finances to providing care for older loved ones. Sometimes, you can feel like you are skating on thin ice.

That’s why AARP South Dakota is here in our community to help you meet your goals and to empower you to choose how you want to live as you age.

Learn more at aarp.org/sd. Connect with us on social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.