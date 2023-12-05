Meet AARP South Dakota’s Winter Placemaking Grantees

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota/.

Seven South Dakota communities are the first-ever recipients of winter placemaking grants to support local efforts that activate outdoor public spaces during cold weather months using pop-up or temporary demonstrations. The 2023 grantees are:

· Clear Lake Healthy Hometowns – Clear Lake

· Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. – Sioux Falls

· Grand River Arts Council – Lemmon

· Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation – Sioux Falls

· Tuthill Highlands Neighborhood Association – Sioux Falls

· Watertown Community Foundation – Watertown

· Webster Area Chamber of Commerce – Webster

Projects range from creating a “sled lending library” in Clear Lake to warming up outdoor winter events in Lemmon.

‘This grant program builds on the momentum created by the national AARP Community Challenge Grant program that has been in place since 2017, according to Lindsey Holmquest, AARP South Dakota Community Outreach Director. “AARP South Dakota is committed to helping communities across the state become great places to live for people of all ages with an emphasis on people 50 and older,” says Holmquest. “Quick actions can be the critical spark for long-term progress in communities, and like the annual Community Challenge Grant program, that is what the winter placemaking grant is designed to support.” Applicants were asked to submit ideas that enhance outdoor public spaces during the winter months with activities to engage and support healthy living and social connectivity for all, with a particular focus on age-friendly opportunities. In addition to the grant funding, AARP South Dakota will provide resources related to best practices in community engagement and promotional outreach, along with technical assistance as needed. “South Dakota is lucky to have four distinct seasons, and there are great ways to bring people together even during the winter,” adds Holmquest. “We are excited to watch these communities get to work and engage residents in the activities they have planned for the winter months ahead.”

Read more about these community grant projects – and get out and enjoy winter in South Dakota!