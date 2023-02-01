Protect Your Heart and Your Pocketbook from Scammers This Valentine’s Day

Protect Your Heart and Your Pocketbook from Scammers This Valentine’s Day

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota.

Protect Your Heart and Your Pocketbook from Scammers This Valentine’s Day

All crimes that seek to steal money or sensitive information through deception are loathsome…but especially those involving crimes of the heart. Online romance fraud is rampant and growing, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and it isn’t only dating sites where these criminals lurk.

Here are some red flags from AARP South Dakota that will help you spot a romance scam. The person might propose chatting offline or profess their feelings for you before getting to know you. They may offer to visit if you can help cover travel costs, then cancel those plans at the last minute. Eventually, requests for money begin. Or, more recently, the love interest professes skill in investing in cryptocurrency and suggests you invest along with them.

Many people targeted in this type of scam don’t see the crime coming because they weren’t looking for love online to begin with and think “it just happened.” This is a common ploy for con artists.

Tips

Be careful when meeting new people online; it’s too easy for shady people to pretend to be someone they aren’t.

If you have a photo of this love interest, use your browser’s image search feature to see if it is associated with anyone else.

If you are ever asked for money from somebody you’ve only met online, chances are good it is fraud.

Cut off contact immediately if you suspect a scam.

Notify the platform on which the initial contact took place.

Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline to talk with a trained and empathetic specialist who will help you understand what happened and guide you on steps to take.

Know this: anytime a love interest or new friend whom you’ve never seen in person asks for money or invites you to invest in cryptocurrency, it’s most likely a scam.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.