South Dakota Caregivers Can Call 211 for Advice, Emotional Support

Sponsored - Those who care for parents, spouses and other loved ones without pay can sign up for 6 months of phone or text support from trained South Dakota 2-1-1 Helpline staff.

Each day, more than 80,000 South Dakotans help their parents, spouses, adult children with disabilities, friends and other loved ones remain in their homes, where they want to be.

Family caregivers play many roles, from helping their loved ones with medications and medical care, meals, bathing and dressing, chores – and much more, often without pay. It can often be stressful and isolating.

AARP and South Dakota’s Helpline Center are working together for the second year to reduce caregiver burnout and encourage self-care.

Any South Dakota resident (aged 18 and older) who cares for an adult without pay is eligible to receive free phone or text support from trained, local 211 Helpline Center staff.

The program offers caregivers a total of 12 calls from staff over the course of 6 months, providing a confidential safe space to talk, receive emotional support and get information on the resources available locally.

The program is completely free. To enroll or refer someone you know, dial 2-1-1 and ask about the Caregiver Support Program.

The 211 line is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to connect callers with information and referrals across the spectrum of human need, including but not limited to:

Rental assistance

Food pantries

Affordable housing

Health resources

Transportation

Caregiver support

Financial programs

Literacy and jobs programs

“No matter where you are in your caregiving journey,” said Erik Gaikowski, AARP South Dakota State Director, “whether you’re starting to plan, taking care of a family member in the home, in a facility, or from a distance, or managing end-of-life responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips can make things easier.”

AARP South Dakota is one of six locations nationwide participating in this collaboration between AARP and United Way.