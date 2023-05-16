Swing Into Summer with AARP South Dakota and the Sioux Falls Canaries

(Sioux Falls Canaries)

Nothing says summer quite like a night at the ballpark.

Join AARP South Dakota as we cheer on our Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday, June 14 at The Birdcage (Sioux Falls Stadium, 1001 North West Avenue).

For $15, you’ll get a ticket that includes lower-level seats along the first baseline, as well as a food voucher to cover a hot dog, chips, and a drink. Game time is 6:35 p.m. You do not need to be an AARP member to take advantage of the ticket offer.

At all home games during the season, AARP is airing announcements about fraud and identity theft scams over the public address system every time a base is stolen. Impostor scams and identity theft were the top two types of fraud in South Dakota in 2022, according to Federal Trade Commission data.

To score this deal, purchase tickets by June 12.

How to Get Tickets *

Purchase tickets online

Visit the Canaries Box Office and mention the promo code HOMERUN23

Call 605-336-6060 and mention the promo code HOMERUN23

*This is not an AARP event. Any information you provide the host organization is governed by its privacy policy

