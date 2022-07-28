Take Me Out to the Ballgame!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota/

Baseball has been around for more than 180 years, so no wonder it’s America’s favorite pastime!

Join AARP South Dakota as we cheer on our Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday, August 24 at the Sioux Falls Stadium (1001 North West Avenue).

For $15, you’ll get a ticket that includes lower-level seats along the first base line in sections A, B, C, and D Field Box, as well as a food voucher to cover a hot dog, chips, and a drink ($10 value). Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and game time is 7:05 p.m. Advance purchase is required by August 23, 2022.

How to Get Tickets *

Purchase tickets online

Visit the Canaries Box Office and mention the promo code HOMERUN22

Call 605-336-6060 and mention the promo code HOMERUN22

*This is not an AARP event. Any information you provide the host organization is governed by its privacy policy

Get your pom-poms…do the wave…and get ready to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame!”

