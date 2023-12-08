Use Your Lifetime of Experience to Change Lives

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit https://states.aarp.org/south-dakota.

By AARP South Dakota

AARP South Dakota invites you to use your lifetime of experience to create an experience of a lifetime.

As an advocacy volunteer, you can be part of a powerful force for good. Working together, we are a collective wise friend and fierce defender to address the issues most important to people 50-plus and their families, such as economic security; health care; access to affordable, quality long-term care; creating and maintaining livable communities; consumer protections and fighting fraud; caregiving; and ensuring that our democracy works better for all.

Starting in January, the South Dakota Legislature is back in session, and AARP South Dakota will be there to ensure the voices of the 50-plus are heard by our legislators.

AARP South Dakota keeps residents across the state up to date on what is happening in Pierre with weekly emails and blog posts at aarp.org/SD, as well as through social media:

Join AARP South Dakota’s advocates list to receive our weekly emails with timely and relevant details about the issues that matter most to you, your family, and your community. Sign up today!