Warning: Holiday Scams Ahead

Scammers and criminals don’t take a break during the holidays, in fact they might get busier. Be vigilant this holiday season and take extra precautions to ensure your hard-earned money does not end up in the hands of scammers: Here are a few tips:

When purchasing a gift card , be sure to inspect it thoroughly for tampering. Ensure the PIN number on the back of the card is not visible. Consider purchasing it online directly from the retailer for an extra layer of security. Be sure to give the receipt for the gift card to the recipient.

Outsmart door-to-door thieves! If you are shipping a package, it is a good idea to require a signature upon delivery or provide a specific instructions for the delivery company to ensure the package is not stolen.

free public Wi-Fi . Networks that are not secure can expose your personal and financial information to criminals connected to the same network. Here is some more information about Avoid shopping online when you are connected to. Networks that are not secure can expose your personal and financial information to criminals connected to the same network. Here is some more information about how to make your home cyber secure

Charitable solicitations are abundant this time of year. Do your research before giving through are abundant this time of year. Do your research before giving through Check the Charity or Charity Navigator . Avoid donating to an unsolicited caller.

When shopping on Craigslist, eBay or other marketplace sites, never wire money or use peer-to-peer apps to pay for goods or services. If you are asked to wire funds, pay with an app or use pre-paid gift cards, consider it a scam.

If you have a question about a potential holiday fraud or scam and want to talk it through with a trained AARP Fraud Watch Network volunteer, please call 877-908-3360.

We wish you a safe and happy holiday season!