Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/

Alison Nankivel is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Alison is from Parker, SD, located within the Southeastern Electric Coop, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Alison is involved in band, FCCLA, cheerleading, and National Honor Society.

Alison will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Alison at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.