“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Sioux Falls

The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to premiere in Sioux Falls on August 9th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Rapid City. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families. The recent American Cancer Society study released by the American Society of Clinical Oncology is further evidence of the benefits of expanded eligibility for Medicaid as it relates to long-term cancer survival.

“Unfortunately, barriers to care are all too common to over 42,000 of our friends and neighbors across the state that currently have no affordable options for health care, including cancer screenings and treatment,” said David W. Benson, ACS CAN South Dakota government relations director. “Medicaid expansion would be a game-changer for these South Dakotans.” Join ACS CAN to learn about their policy work on access to health care in South Dakota. This unique opportunity will provide a mix of perspectives from medical professionals, rural clinic employees, and storytellers.

“Hope in the Heartland” will premiere in Sioux Falls on August 9 at 5:00 pm at the Washington Pavilion in the Belbas Theater.

Reserve your free seats here: https://www.fightcancer.org/actions/sd-2022-film-premiere-rsvp

About ACS CAN: For over 20 years, The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) has made cancer a top priority for policymakers at every level of government. ACS CAN empowers volunteers across the country to make their voices heard to influence evidence-based public policy change that saves lives. They believe everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and made workplaces, including restaurants and bars, smoke-free. As they mark their 20th anniversary, they’re more determined than ever to stand together with volunteers and save more lives from cancer. Join the fight by visiting www.fightcancer.org.