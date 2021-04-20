Save on Health Insurance – no Matter Your Income

Sponsored - Recent changes by the Biden Administration are giving people more access to health insurance and ways to save on payments – no matter what their income level is.

The Biden Administration called for an extended open enrollment period through May 15 for individual and family insurance plans. The recently passed COVID-19 relief bill also made temporary changes to the Affordable Care Act that increases access to reduced premium payments.

That’s good news for anyone who doesn’t have insurance or has insurance but wasn’t eligible for savings before.

The time is right to consider if you can save on your health insurance and medical care. Here are three things to consider before open enrollment ends May 15.

Apply for Tax Credits

The temporary change to the ACA will expand who tax credits are available to.

It’s typically people between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level. The COVID-19 bill temporarily expands these subsidies above 400% of poverty for two years. This could mean substantially lower premium payments for millions of uninsured as well as people who already have coverage on the individual market.

In South Dakota in particular, it’s estimated that the benchmark Silver plan premium would decrease more than $900 – 70% – for a 60-year-old with a $55,000 income, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. According to healthcare.gov, most customers qualify for assistance and can find a plan for less than $50 per month.

Get Insured

A premium payment may not seem like savings long-term, but it can make a big difference if you have a major medical event.

It’s estimated that 80,000 people in South Dakota were uninsured in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Meanwhile, the median cost for hospitalization to treat COVID-19 ranges from $34,663 for those ages 23-30 to a high of $45,683 for the 51-60 age group, according to a FAIR Health study.

“Many people go uninsured because they don’t think they can afford the expense of a monthly premium on the individual market,” said Deb Muller, CEO of Avera Health Plans and DAKOTACARE. “Even temporarily, this provides an important opportunity for more people to get insured at a time when people should not take a chance on bypassing coverage.”

The extended open enrollment period will allow people to get coverage the first day of the following month, meaning if you had a recent change in health status such as a pregnancy or a COVID-19 diagnosis, you can get coverage fairly quickly, no questions asked.

Consider Changing Plans

Even if you are already locked into a plan, you can still apply for tax credits to reduce your premium going forward. But don’t stop there – compare other plans based on your tax credit reduction.

You could increase your coverage without increasing your monthly payment. A more robust plan could mean a lower deductible, co-pays and coinsurance.

“There are several scenarios where people can benefit,” Muller said. “We want everyone to have health insurance when they need it. So please, if you don’t have insurance through an employer, take the time to consider your options.”

Other things to consider:

· You don’t have to do anything if you’re insured and don’t want to change coverage.

· If you change plans, payments already made toward your deductible or for out-of-pocket costs would be credited to your new plan.

· This does not include employer group coverage.

Individuals and families can enroll in plans through the Federal Marketplace at healthcare.gov and directly with Avera Health Plans for non-employer group insurance Feb. 15 – May 15.

Avera Health Plans has a variety of plans for different needs. Get information about our plans or get a quote today.