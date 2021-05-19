Don’t Miss These Warning Signs of Breast Cancer

When it comes to your breast health, be an advocate for your own well-being.

After age 40, annual mammograms are the best way to help ensure that breast cancer is caught in its earliest stages—before you can feel a lump or before other symptoms appear.

“Mammograms can pick up subtle changes you can’t feel. Early signs of breast cancer are not always noticed during a physical exam. The mammogram’s strength is the fact it picks up many early breast cancers at stages, before they lead to physical changes,” said Michelle Bryan, MD, breast surgeon with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Care. “Those notable changes an exam might find often come at more-advanced stages of the disease.”

Be on the Lookout

But beyond a suspicious finding on a mammogram or feeling a lump, you can be on the lookout for other symptoms. Not all breast cancers may produce a lump — and may manifest physically in other ways.

Symptoms that are more concerning – ones you should share with a breast cancer expert – include:

Skin thickening — similar to the peel of an orange, a hard knot, or a lump — that’s hard, uneven and doesn’t move, especially if appearing in only one breast ( learn what breast cancer feels like

Inverted nipple, nipple pulling to the side or dimpling or puckering within the breast

Patchy, crusting skin around the nipple (similar to eczema in appearance)

Bloody nipple discharge (non-trauma induced), especially if appearing suddenly and in only one breast

Redness or darkening of the breast (non-trauma induced and non-nursing women)

Symptoms that are less concerning, ones you may want to mention to your provider at your next visit, include:

Pain in the breast

Changes in breast shape

Changes in breast size (usually related to puberty, pregnancy, body weight, menopause or menstrual cycle)

Know Your Body to Better Detect Changes

The best way to know if your breasts have changed is to know what they normally look and feel like.

“Get comfortable with what your breasts feel like. Ask if you can feel along with your doctor during your annual exam and ask questions about appearance or what a normal feeling is versus something concerning,” said Bryan. “I often take my patient’s fingers and help them feel benign variations in their breasts. You should get to know your body and be comfortable with examining yourself. You are your strongest advocate.”

The Importance of Breast Screenings & Self-Exams

In the United States, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life. Schedule annual physical exams with your primary care provider, receive mammograms annually over the age of 40 (or earlier if you have family history) and perform self-breast exams at home—beginning at puberty.

Screening mammograms every year for women age 40 and older are 100% covered by most insurance plans. Check with your health insurer for questions about your coverage.

Performing monthly, self-breast exams five days after your monthly period starts is a critical step for consistent monitoring of breast changes.

“The best way to find early breast cancer is to do yearly mammograms. Mammograms can catch cancer earlier, but they do not prevent cancer,” Bryan said. “A healthy lifestyle can help reduce your risk of developing breast cancer by 40%. That includes maintaining a normal body weight, exercising 30 minutes per day for 150 minutes a week and increasing green, leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet,” Bryan said.

For those with dense breasts, other imaging tests may be recommended such as breast MRI, contrast enhanced spectral mammography (CESM) or ultrasound screenings, (in addition to or alternating with mammograms)—as density can make mammogram results difficult to read and to find cancer in breast tissue.

Learn more about breast cancer care at Avera or schedule your mammogram at a location near you.