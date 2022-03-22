3 Health Care Trends to Track

Sponsored - Your health care should never stand still. It’s always evolving with science, new technology and experience.

There’s a lot going on in areas of care you may need to use sometime in the future.

“For Avera and what we do, it’s about being innovative and being progressive and what we do in the future with health care” Bob Sutton, President and CEO at Avera. “We need to continue making a connection with our patients and our consumers on what their health care looks like in the future.”

We’ve compiled a list of trends in health care that are changing the industry and at Avera.

Cancer Genomics

The sequencing of the human genome created a wave of opportunities. One area was in cancer treatment. Today, we can analyze the genomics of a tumor to define what treatment best fits for that type of cancer.

“In simple terms, precision oncology is determining which molecular changes are driving the growth of the tumor and matching a treatment to it, sequencing your solid tumor to identify how best to treat your cancer,” said Casey Williams, PharmD, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director of Cancer Research at Avera. “Presently, we’re expanding access to genomic testing so we can help more cancer patients this way, earlier in the disease process.”

This includes partnerships to create predictive models that can help Avera providers improve prevention, detection and treatments of patients.

On the treatment side, advancement in immunotherapy continues. This type of treatment wakes up the immune system to fight cancer. An area of immunotherapy called cellular therapy uses engineered or altered cells to use the immune system to fight certain types cancers. Avera is involved in several clinical trials and continues to expand its capabilities.

Care in Your Home

The COVID-19 pandemic was an opportunity for many health systems to evolve their home care programs quickly and Avera was no different.