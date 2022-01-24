How Avera Works with Cancer Patients

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Avera Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Avera Health, visit https://www.avera.org/.

Your well-being is a constant work in progress. You need to be in good health to enjoy life and all it has to offer. At Avera, we’re invested in moving your health forward as a partner in your well-being.

That means listening to your goals, questions and concerns and then helping you create a plan of action. It starts with a regular checkup with your primary care provider.

When recommended screenings or follow-up result in a cancer diagnosis, our connected network of providers, services and resources are designed to help you get the right type of care, at the right time – even if it’s 2 a.m. on a Sunday and you’re reacting to a recent radiation treatment.

Take Sue, for instance. She is a lung cancer survivor who used not just our cancer services through Avera Cancer Institute in Mitchell, S.D., but several other programs and benefits to help her through treatment.

Learn more about how Avera is Moving Health Forward for you at Avera.org/forward