How Do I Talk to Family About Colonoscopy?

While it might be difficult – or awkward – having a conversation with your loved ones about the importance of colonoscopy is important.

Anyone age 50 or older should have this test. When doctors can catch colon cancer before it starts, by removing precancerous polyps, likelihood of successful treatment is much higher. That’s why colonoscopy is the gold standard in colon screenings.

The Colon Cancer Screening Conversation

Getting one can save you or someone you love from having to go through all the difficulties of cancer treatment. That’s why it’s a conversation worth having. You can also take the opportunity to offer to help in any way possible – such as taking your family member to their appointment.

“Conversations about health can be tricky to start, especially when it’s colon health,” said Robert Allison, MD, Avera Medical Group Internal Medicine Pierre. “You can lead with the facts – this is a deadly disease, but one that’s preventable – or you can try humor. There’s certainly no shortage of colonoscopy jokes.”

Talking to your loved ones can help remove worries or stigma, too. It can also help families understand any family history.

“The more we can talk about and normalize the colon exam as part of health, the better,” said Allison. “That’s why these talks are important. For example, someone in their 40s who has a first-degree relative who had colon cancer, their next step could be a colonoscopy. People without that history of colon cancer could wait until 50, unless they have other signs.”

For all adults, regular annual physical exams are important for discussing health, including colon health, he added.

Medical Questions to Ask Your Family

Colon cancer can be hereditary. Knowing your family history – even parts of it – can help you, too. Some of the most important facts they want to know include:

Whether your siblings or either of your parents were diagnosed with or passed away due to colon cancer

The age at which your loved one was diagnosed or passed away

Other types of cancer your family member may have had

“Like all families, health histories are unique,” said Kayla York, MS, CGC, Lead Genetic Counselor with Avera Cancer Institute Sioux Falls. “When we meet with patients, we send a questionnaire out ahead of time, and that can often help families get the conversation started with their loved ones.”

If your loved one had cancer you should also know:

Did they ever have chemotherapy or radiation treatment?

Did they ever go in for surgery?

If they had surgery, what was it for?

“Talking about cancer can be hard. It’s a private topic and it can be taboo. We talk about it more now,” said York. “But it’s fairly common for family members to not know a lot about health history.”

Once you’ve talked, it’s time to take action with your family member and make an appointment to set up a screening. If necessary, talk to your primary care provider about your risk factors.