Influenza or COVID-19, What’s the Difference?

Sponsored - Influenza and COVID-19 can be transmitted in the same ways and both can present in the same ways. They share many similarities, but many differences as well.

Both influenza and COVID-19 can

Cause fever, cough, body aches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea

Be mild or severe, but rarely fatal

Result in pneumonia

Be spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing or talking, and both can be spread before symptoms appear

Now that you know the similarities, here’s a look at the differences between the flu and COVID-19.

Cause

The flu can be caused by a number of different strains of influenza viruses.

COVID-19 is caused by one virus, the novel 2019 coronavirus.

Transmission

The flu and COVID-19 can both be spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

COVID-19 might also be spread through the air when tiny droplets hang in the air even after the infected person leaves the room.

Treatment

Antiviral medications, such as Tamiflu, can address some flu symptoms and possibly shorten its duration.

Testing continues with antiviral medications for COVID-19 to see if they can address the symptoms.

Vaccine

A flu shot can prevent some of the dangerous types of flu, or reduce the severity if it’s contracted.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can keep you safer, too.

Using the term “coronavirus” can cause confusion as well. COVID-19 is a coronavirus, but not the only one. COVID-19 specifies a certain strain of a coronavirus (COronaVIrus Disease-2019 = COVID-19).

Human coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s, and seven of them can infect people, including three that made headlines over the years:

MERS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS)

SARS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS)

SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19)

People around the world often get infected with four other common human coronaviruses – 229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1. In fact, most people get infected with one of these at some point in their life. They present like the common cold, with mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses.

The flu and any coronavirus, including COVID-19, may be prevented by frequent, thorough hand washing, coughing into your elbow, staying home when sick and limiting contact with infected people.

To see the latest information about COVID-19, visit the COVID-19 Resource Page on Avera.org. To help prevent infection and the spread of either the flu or COVID-19, get the vaccines. Go to Avera.org/shots to learn more.