Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Safe?

Sponsored - Now that the first COVID-19 vaccines have been dispersed, let’s talk about what it means for you.

Health experts say a vaccine is a vital step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. But a majority of people must get the vaccine for it to be effective.

“There is no other way we’re going to get past COVID-19 without this vaccine,” said David Basel, MD , Vice President of Avera Medical Group Quality. “We need at least 70% of the population to get vaccinated to get back to normal lives, so we can visit grandma again, start to travel and all those things.”

We understand you have some questions before it’s your turn to get vaccinated. Here’s what the experts and data say about the vaccine.

When Can I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

The vaccine was distributed first to those most at risk. This includes front-line health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities. Avera’s website has been keeping people informed so you will not need to call your clinic to inquire about getting the vaccine.

Avera is following best practice guidelines from state health officials, the Catholic Healthcare Association and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to determine vaccine roll-out.

Even after you get the vaccination, it will still be important to continue wearing a mask and follow recommended guidelines to stay safe.

Is the COVID Vaccine Safe?

Vaccines that have been approved for emergency use have undergone rigorous testing by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure safety and efficacy.

Studies indicate coronavirus vaccination side effects are mild and include headaches, pain at the injection site, fatigue and mild fever.

In fact, Basel said these are signs that the body is working to build immunity.

Were the Vaccines Rushed Through Approvals?

The COVID-19 vaccines went through large trials. The most compressed time was the manufacturing process, which started earlier than normal ahead of approval.

“The government paid these companies to ramp up production ahead of the typical timeline. Usually companies wait until a drug is approved to set up manufacturing,” Basel explained.

Why Can’t My Kids Get It?

The vaccine data is very promising, but is currently being studied in children. When more study information is available, the FDA will provide protocols on whether or not it’s recommended for children. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older.

What if I Have Side Effects?

Mild side effects – headache, fatigue, low fever – will occur in some people. Side effects will only last for a day or two.

These side effects mean your body is producing the desired result – an immune response. However, for most people, getting no symptoms at all does not mean the vaccine is not working. It means you are one of the lucky ones who will be symptom-free.

While no serious adverse side effects were discovered within the study periods, there is always a slight risk of isolated reports.

The way the vaccine is designed means that there will be very low risk for long-term side effects. The RNA protein quickly leaves your cells after it does its work of alerting your immune system.

What’s more, safety monitoring is continuing even after the vaccine was approved for distribution.

How Much Does the COVID-19 Vaccine Cost?

At this time, there is no out-of-pocket cost of the vaccine to the vaccine recipient.