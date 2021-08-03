Stop Living with Hip Pain

Sponsored - On a fishing trip with his wife, Nathan Limoges remembers getting out of the boat and feeling excruciating pain in his left hip and knee that barely allowed him to stand.

He had already tried rounds of cortisol shots and physical therapy, as well as hip surgery performed from the front, and nothing worked. Along the way, Limoges learned that his left knee pain was a direct result of his worsening hip.

Limoges rated his discomfort as a 6 or 7 on a 10-point pain scale. “I just thought that I’d have to have this pain for the rest of my life,” said Limoges.

His internal medicine physician, Neil Brummond, MD, of Avera Medical Group Internal Medicine, encouraged Limoges to give surgery one more try when Brummond asked him, “How long are you going to put up with this?”

A New Hip Replacement

Brummond recommended Limoges see Thomas Ambrose II, MD, orthopedic surgeon of Avera Orthopedics. Limoges, with his hurting left leg, limped into Ambrose’s office.

Dr. Ambrose is down-to-earth and tells it like it is,” said Limoges. “I knew right away that this was the guy I wanted working on me. He had confidence and it rubbed off on me.

Ambrose explained that the revision hip replacement that Limoges would be undergoing would be a posterior approach. During this procedure, the orthopedic surgeon goes through the buttocks to fit and insert the femoral stem, or hip implant. In Limoges’ case, the implant from the previous surgery did not fill the inside of the femoral canal; it was too small. The new implant improved the osseointegration over the old implant, or the naturalization of the implant meeting tissue and bone.

“Each patient’s course of treatment is unique to them,” said Ambrose. “The great part about a posterior hip replacement is that the approach opens up visualization for the surgeon.”

Hip Replacement Recovery: Instant Relief

Within a few hours after surgery, patients are encouraged to start walking gently on their new joint to strengthen the muscles around the joints.

The surgery’s effect occurred almost immediately. Even in the hospital hallways, Limoges noticed the ongoing, throbbing pain had vanished. “It was like I instantly stepped from the B team to the A team,” he said. By the second day, he “threw his walker away” and started using a cane, which didn’t last long either.

Ambrose gave post-surgery recommendations, including no bending over the first few months and a list of physical therapy exercises that Limoges could do at home for about six weeks.

Today, Limoges feels practically invincible. After he healed from surgery, he went on an Alaskan hunt and was pleasantly surprised that the Yukon terrain and cold didn’t irritate his hip. He also owns Limoges Construction, a concrete construction company. A painful hip no longer slows him down.

“I live a pain-free life now,” said Limoges, “and I credit Dr. Ambrose and his team. They really fixed me up.”